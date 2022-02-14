New Greeley meat facility could open as soon as summer 2023

GREELEY — A new Greeley meat facility could open its doors as soon as June 2023. Colorado Premium Food’s Kevin LaFleur purchased the building at 2400 W. 29th St. with plans for 300 new workers.

Plans for the new building include breaking down larger pieces of meat into portions intended for sous vide. Colorado Premium Foods primarily serves restaurants and large chains.

The Greeley-based business operates facilities in Greeley and Denver. The new facility would represent around 300 new jobs in Greeley.

“We’ve got a huge commitment to the community,” said Colorado Premium Foods vice president of human resources Bernie Ruesgen.

Pre-application documents for the site indicate minimal impacts from odors or truck traffic. The site’s large parking lot means employee parking is not expected to impact surrounding businesses.

The site used to host the Greeley Habitat for Humanity ReStore, which has since moved to the Greeley Mall. A TTEC call center has operated out of the site as well. TTEC has not yet responded to requests for comment.

The site would need to be rezoned to industrial medium intensity, as it is currently zoned for commercial high intensity. No animals would be slaughtered at the site.

Pending the permitting process for the site and renovation plans, the new facility would open in June 2023 at the earliest, according to Ruesgen.

The 171,725-square-foot site sold for $8 million and the sale was recorded Jan. 13.