Oskar Blues closes Boulder taproom

BOULDER — Oskar Blues Brewery has closed its downtown taproom at 921 Pearl St.

The location has been removed from websites for Oskar Blues and Canarchy Brewing Collective LLC, the nationwide craft brewery collective of which Oskar Blues was a founding member.

The Facebook page for the listing has been deleted, and its Google Business listing indicates that it is permanently closed. Voice recordings for Oskar Blues no longer list the Boulder location as an option.

“I think it’s unfortunate,” said Chip, CEO of the Downtown Boulder Partnership, who does not use a surname. “We love Oskar Blues. They have been a staple of downtown and the West End for a long time. We are fortunate to have such great restaurants here, but it’s a tragedy when we lose any of them.”

Representatives for Oskar Blues and Canarchy have not responded to requests for comment.

Former employees of the taproom have also spoken about the closure on social media.

This comes less than one month after Canarchy was acquired by Monster Beverage Corp. (NYSE: MNST) for $330 million. That sale included Oskar Blues and its hard seltzer brand Wild Basin, Florida-based Cigar City Brewing, Utah’s Wasatch Brewery, Michigan-based Perrin Brewing Co., Texas-based Deep Ellum Brewing Co. and Utah-based Squatters Craft Beer.

Oskar Blues first opened the Boulder taproom in 2017.

“These local, independent businesses need all of our support right now,” Chip said.

This story has been updated to include comments from Chip, CEO of the Downtown Boulder Partnership.