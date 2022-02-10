Denver Tech Center office building sells at slight loss for $56M

This story first appeared on BusinessDen.com, a BizWest news partner.

A 15-story office building in the Denver Tech Center has sold at a slight loss.

The nearly 240,000-square-foot One DTC building at 5251 DTC Parkway in Greenwood Village sold this month for $55.6 million to Hill One DTC Owner LLC, according to public records.

The buyer lists an office address in Greenwood Village. Jim Hill signed paperwork on behalf of the buyer.

The property was sold by Iowa-based Principal Global Investors, which paid $57.8 million for it in 2007, records show.

Transwestern broker John Miller, who markets the building’s office space, said One DTC is 82 percent leased. He described the company that purchased it as a “discreet buyer.”

The granite-clad One DTC building sits on 4.3 acres and was built in 1984. Tenants include Morgan Stanley and law firm Campbell, Wagner, Frazier and Dvorchak.