Sia Furler joins Bond Pet Foods as investor, adviser

BOULDER — Bond Pet Foods Inc., a Boulder company that makes pet food out of meatless proteins, has added a prominent new investor and adviser: Grammy-nominated musician Sia Furler.

Furler will join Bond “to advance and inspire a more humane, responsible food future through a variety of social and digital marketing initiatives,” the company said in a press release. That will include collaboration on social, digital and product initiatives to educate the public about Bond’s mission and its approach to production of meat protein.

Bond uses precision fermentation to produce meatless chicken, beef, fish and other proteins for pet-food applications. The process requires no animal farming and is considered more environmentally friendly than traditional pet-food production.

The company was founded in 2015 and is backed by venture funds in the food-tech and alternative-protein sectors, including Lever VC, Agronomics and KBW Ventures.

“We’re honored to welcome Sia and her deep passion for animals into the Bond family,” Rich Kelleman, co-founder and CEO of Bond Pet Foods, said in a prepared statement. “We believe her voice and creativity will help us further educate and excite the world about a new, better, more sustainable way to feed our pets.”

Furler is a long-time animal advocate, including involvement with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Best Friends Animal Society.

“As a devout animal and environmental advocate, I’m inspired by Bond Pet Foods’ mission and believe their company is the future for sustainably-led protein in pet food,” Furler said in a press release. “If America’s dogs and cats were their own country, their consumption of meat products alone would rank fifth in the world. I am eager to lend my voice and support to a brand that’s re-imagining a cruelty-free future for all animals.”