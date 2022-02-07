Lightning eMotors to electrify GM trucks

LOVELAND — Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) is working with General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) to provide the American auto giant with fully electric Class 3 through Class 6 commercial vehicles.

The Loveland firm will electrify medium-duty GM trucks, which can serve as school

buses, shuttle buses, delivery trucks and work trucks.

“We are thrilled that GM is working with Lightning eMotors to make GM’s medium duty truck

platform the basis for new electric vehicles,” Lightning eMotors’ CEO Tim Reeser said in a prepared statement. “GM’s inclusive approach to electrification is a great match for Lightning’s position and role as a leading powertrain supplier in the commercial vehicle space. Commercial vehicles and commercial vehicle powertrains are complex, with thousands of unique components, requiring years of custom software development and on-road testing—and Lightning has products in fleet use today and ready for customers to roll out this year.”

Lightning eMotors will electrify certain GM platforms at its manufacturing campus in Loveland, according to a company news release, and completed chassis will be shipped to commercial vehicle manufacturers.