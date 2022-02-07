Home » Industry News » Nonprofits



Can’d Aid volunteers to assemble bikes for Northridge students

LONGMONT — Volunteers from Can’d Aid, a Longmont-based nonprofit, will build 65 bikes to be donated to first-graders at Northridge Elementary School.

The bikes will be assembled at Cyclhops Bike CANtina/REEB Cycles Full Service Bike Shop, 600 S. Airport Road, Feb. 10, with support from the Braly Family Foundation.

The assembled bikes will be donated, along with helmets, Feb. 11, at Northridge Elementary at 1200 19th Ave.


 