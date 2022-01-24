Home » Today's News



King Soopers strikers to weigh in on contract, could end strike

By  — 

DENVER — United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 workers will decide Monday whether to make permanent a tentative labor deal struck Friday by the union and company management.

The parties have no released terms of the tentative deal.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.


 