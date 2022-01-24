King Soopers strikers to weigh in on contract, could end strike

DENVER — United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 workers will decide Monday whether to make permanent a tentative labor deal struck Friday by the union and company management.

Sponsored Content 2022 Economic Forecast: Registration is open!

Presented by BizWest: Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites in Loveland, CO featuring Keynote Speaker Richard L. Wobbekind - Associate Dean for Business & Government Relations, Senior Economist and Faculty Director of the Business Research Division at the University of Colorado Boulder. Read More

The parties have no released terms of the tentative deal.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.