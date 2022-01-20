Children’s Hospital hires mental-health leader

AURORA — Children’s Hospital Colorado, a hospital system with facilities in Aurora, Colorado Springs and Broomfield, has hired K. Ron-Li Liaw for its newly created “mental-health-in-chief” position.
Sponsored Content
2022 Economic Forecast: Registration is open!
Presented by BizWest: Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites in Loveland, CO featuring Keynote Speaker Richard L. Wobbekind - Associate Dean for Business & Government Relations, Senior Economist and Faculty Director of the Business Research Division at the University of Colorado Boulder.
She will help shape and oversee child mental health vision and strategy, operations, quality, safety and workforce development systemwide for Children’s Colorado, according to a hospital news release.
Liaw is also the director of the University of Colorado Medical School’s division of child and adolescent psychiatry and vice chair of diversity, equity and inclusion in the department of psychiatry.
“Now is the time for Colorado to design and build an integrated system of care for the kids and families of this dynamic and beautiful state,” Liaw said in the release. “I am impressed with the mission, vision, footprint and the depth of humble expertise I’ve found at Children’s Colorado, along with tremendous partners who are all driving a movement of change for children’s health. We want Colorado to be an innovative and effective model, and I’m excited to be part of the momentum and part of the team that’s going to get us there.”
AURORA — Children’s Hospital Colorado, a hospital system with facilities in Aurora, Colorado Springs and Broomfield, has hired K. Ron-Li Liaw for its newly created “mental-health-in-chief” position.
Sponsored Content
Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!
BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special celebration with businesses that rank at the top of their lists and who are critical to the region’s economic growth. Join us on January 20 at Grace Place in Berthoud for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the year’s first B2B event. Sponsored by fnbo.
She will help shape and oversee child mental health vision and strategy, operations, quality, safety and workforce development systemwide for Children’s Colorado, according to a hospital news release.
Liaw is also the director of the University of Colorado Medical School’s division of child and adolescent psychiatry and vice chair of diversity, equity and inclusion in the department of psychiatry.
“Now is the time for Colorado to design and build an integrated system of care for the kids and families of this dynamic and beautiful state,” Liaw said in the release. “I am impressed with the mission, vision, footprint and the depth of humble expertise I’ve found at Children’s Colorado, along with tremendous partners who are all driving a movement of change for children’s health. We want Colorado to be an innovative and effective model, and I’m excited to be part of the momentum and part of the team that’s going to get us there.”
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!