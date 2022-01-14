Lightning eMotors promotes new chief manufacturing officer

LOVELAND — Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) has promoted vice president of global manufacturing Brian Barron to chief manufacturing officer.

Prior to joining Lightning eMotors, Barron spent nearly two decades with BMW Manufacturing Co.

“Interest in zero-emission commercial electric vehicles is growing quickly given the focus from regulatory agencies and corporations on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and we are scaling up our production at lightning speed to meet this demand,” Lightning eMotors CEO Tim Reeser said in a prepared statement. “Brian has a proven track record of building and growing an efficient manufacturing team including the automation tools and systems that we need to accelerate production while lowering costs. In the past six months at Lightning, Brian has demonstrated the skills, experience, and leadership we need to drive Lightning into the future.”