Hot chicken chain fires up fourth location near Union Station

A local hot chicken brand is blazing a new trail.
Sponsored Content
2022 Economic Forecast: Registration is open!
Presented by BizWest: Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites in Loveland, CO featuring Keynote Speaker Richard L. Wobbekind - Associate Dean for Business & Government Relations, Senior Economist and Faculty Director of the Business Research Division at the University of Colorado Boulder.
Blazing Bird, which has locations in Arvada, Englewood and Fort Collins, is opening a new restaurant at 1920 17th St. in downtown Denver near Union Station, according to signs on the property.
The restaurant first opened in February 2020 at 12368 W. 64th Ave. in Arvada, then added a second location in Fort Collins in October last year. Its third opened at 2950 S. Broadway in Englewood this past December.
Owner Artem Muradyan is a pharmacist who had always wanted to work in hospitality, and decided to bring Nashville’s hot chicken sandwich to Colorado, according to previous coverage.
Muradyan did not respond to a request for comment.
Blazing Bird serves hot chicken in sandwiches, tacos and burritos, as well as mac and cheese and fries. It has six levels of heat for its sauce.
The 2,400-square-foot restaurant near Union Station was previously home to Teriyaki Madness. The fast-casual Asian chain closed its corporate store in June last year, citing the surrounding homeless population as a driving factor.
Blazing Bird competes with several hot chicken joints in the Denver area, including Dave’s Hot Chicken, which has a location nearby at 1615 Platte St. in LoHi, Music City Hot Chicken, Lea Jane’s Hot Chicken, The Budlong Hot Chicken, Birdcall and Chicken Rebel to name a few.
A local hot chicken brand is blazing a new trail.
Sponsored Content
Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!
BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special celebration with businesses that rank at the top of their lists and who are critical to the region’s economic growth. Join us on January 20 at Grace Place in Berthoud for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the year’s first B2B event. Sponsored by fnbo.
Blazing Bird, which has locations in Arvada, Englewood and Fort Collins, is opening a new restaurant at 1920 17th St. in downtown Denver near Union Station, according to signs on the property.
The restaurant first opened in February 2020 at 12368 W. 64th Ave. in Arvada, then added a second location in Fort Collins in October last year. Its third opened at 2950 S. Broadway in Englewood this past December.
Owner Artem Muradyan is a pharmacist who had always wanted to work in hospitality, and decided to bring Nashville’s hot chicken sandwich to Colorado, according to previous coverage.
Muradyan did not respond to a request for comment.
Blazing Bird serves hot chicken in sandwiches, tacos and burritos, as well as mac and cheese and fries. It has six levels of heat for its sauce.
The 2,400-square-foot restaurant near Union Station was previously home to Teriyaki Madness. The fast-casual Asian chain closed its corporate store in June last year, citing the surrounding homeless population as a driving factor.
Blazing Bird competes with several hot chicken joints in the Denver area, including Dave’s Hot Chicken, which has a location nearby at 1615 Platte St. in LoHi, Music City Hot Chicken, Lea Jane’s Hot Chicken, The Budlong Hot Chicken, Birdcall and Chicken Rebel to name a few.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!