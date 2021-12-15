Fowler group buys I-25 Kia, its 4th dealership in state

LONGMONT — An Oklahoma-based automotive dealership group has purchased another Colorado dealership, the I-25 Kia dealership outside Longmont in Weld County.
Sponsored Content
Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!
BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special celebration with businesses that rank at the top of their lists and who are critical to the region’s economic growth. Join us on January 20 at Grace Place in Berthoud for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the year’s first B2B event. Sponsored by fnbo.
The Fowler Automotive Group now owns four dealerships in Colorado. A month prior to the Kia sale, it purchased Pollard Jeep in Boulder. It also owns Fowler Honda in Longmont and Fowler Chevrolet in Broomfield. In Oklahoma, it has dealerships in its home base of Norman, in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
Majority owner of I-25 Kia was Phil Marzolf, who was in partnership with Scott Ehrlich and Ron Volk. Ehrlich recently sold Ehrlich Toyota of Greeley and Fort Morgan, and the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram store in Fort Morgan to the McDonald auto group of Littleton.
“I am thankful for those two guys [Marzolf, Volk] and all of the team,” said Ehrlich. “They really ramped up the business at I-25 Kia. Many months we were the number one in the state,” he said.
Ehrlich said Marzolf and Volk handled all details of the sale. Marzolf did not return a phone call, and neither did Fowler Automotive Group.
Fowler, founded by Billy Fowler in 1973 in Norman, has about 700 employees companywide. The third generation of the Fowler family, Jonathan Fowler, is president of the Fowler Holding Co.
LONGMONT — An Oklahoma-based automotive dealership group has purchased another Colorado dealership, the I-25 Kia dealership outside Longmont in Weld County.
Sponsored Content
Why Messaging is Critical for Companies At All Stages
Just over 20 years ago, Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduced the first iPod — and his unique approach to messaging cemented the importance of delivering a clear, concise message that resonates with audiences.
The Fowler Automotive Group now owns four dealerships in Colorado. A month prior to the Kia sale, it purchased Pollard Jeep in Boulder. It also owns Fowler Honda in Longmont and Fowler Chevrolet in Broomfield. In Oklahoma, it has dealerships in its home base of Norman, in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
Majority owner of I-25 Kia was Phil Marzolf, who was in partnership with Scott Ehrlich and Ron Volk. Ehrlich recently sold Ehrlich Toyota of Greeley and Fort Morgan, and the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram store in Fort Morgan to the McDonald auto group of Littleton.
“I am thankful for those two guys [Marzolf, Volk] and all of the team,” said Ehrlich. “They really ramped up the business at I-25 Kia. Many months we were the number one in the state,” he said.
Ehrlich said Marzolf and Volk handled all details of the sale. Marzolf did not return a phone call, and neither did Fowler Automotive Group.
Fowler, founded by Billy Fowler in 1973 in Norman, has about 700 employees companywide. The third generation of the Fowler family, Jonathan Fowler, is president of the Fowler Holding Co.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!