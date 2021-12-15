Fowler group buys I-25 Kia, its 4th dealership in state

LONGMONT — An Oklahoma-based automotive dealership group has purchased another Colorado dealership, the I-25 Kia dealership outside Longmont in Weld County.

The Fowler Automotive Group now owns four dealerships in Colorado. A month prior to the Kia sale, it purchased Pollard Jeep in Boulder. It also owns Fowler Honda in Longmont and Fowler Chevrolet in Broomfield. In Oklahoma, it has dealerships in its home base of Norman, in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

Majority owner of I-25 Kia was Phil Marzolf, who was in partnership with Scott Ehrlich and Ron Volk. Ehrlich recently sold Ehrlich Toyota of Greeley and Fort Morgan, and the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram store in Fort Morgan to the McDonald auto group of Littleton.

“I am thankful for those two guys [Marzolf, Volk] and all of the team,” said Ehrlich. “They really ramped up the business at I-25 Kia. Many months we were the number one in the state,” he said.

Ehrlich said Marzolf and Volk handled all details of the sale. Marzolf did not return a phone call, and neither did Fowler Automotive Group.

Fowler, founded by Billy Fowler in 1973 in Norman, has about 700 employees companywide. The third generation of the Fowler family, Jonathan Fowler, is president of the Fowler Holding Co.