Weld Community Foundation plans classes for nonprofits

GREELEY — The Weld Community Foundation is conducting six enrichment classes for nonprofits in Weld County.

The Spread the Good classes will be conducted monthly from January through June at the Weld Community Foundation’s Community Room, 2425 35th Ave. in Greeley. Classes include:

Board of Directors Overview — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 18, with Mark Holdt of Mountain Sage Consulting. Register here.

How to Avoid Burnout & Navigating Compassion Fatigue — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 15, with North Range Behavioral Health. Register here.

Holding on to Volunteers & Recruiting More Help — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 15, with Stacey Campbell of the Weld Community Foundation. Register here.

Capital Campaigns & Growing Your Nonprofit — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 19, with Stacey Campbell, of the Weld Community Foundation. Register here.

Human Relations & Legal Issues, Open Q Forum — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 17, with Wayne D’Antoni, SHRM-CP. Register here.

Storytelling in Marketing & Communications — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 21, with Tim Coons & Friends. Register here.

While the Jan. 18 class will include a catered luncheon, attendees of the later classes should bring their own brown-bag lunch.