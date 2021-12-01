Colorado banks InBank, Legacy merge to form $1.2B institution

DENVER — Mile High City-headquartered InBank and Wiley-based Legacy Bank are merging to create an institution with $1.3 billion in assets that will serve the Front Range and northern New Mexico.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!
Register today for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
Terms of the stock and cash deal were not disclosed, but Legacy brings with it $497 million in assets.
“We are excited to announce this partnership that expands upon our commitment to serving the Colorado Front Range and northern New Mexico markets by adding new and important growth markets to InBank’s footprint,” InBankshares Corp. (OTCQX: INBC) CEO Ed Francis said in a prepared statement. “Legacy brings an experienced team of bankers and has a similar commitment to serving clients to that of InBank. The combination will further leverage our significant investment in people, commercial treasury products, and technology while helping position InBank to be the premier locally-owned commercial bank. Legacy is a great fit for us geographically, strategically, financially, and culturally. Both banks share the same values, culture, and commitment to our customers, communities, and associates, which should allow for a smooth integration.”
Legacy has branches in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Pueblo West, Cañon City, Buena Vista, Lamar and Wiley, while InBank operates a loan-production office in Boulder.
InBank has long coveted additional operations in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.
“Our primary focus right now is the [Interstate 25] corridor,” Francis told BizWest in a 2019 interview. “ … It’s going to make a lot of sense for us to take advantage of what’s going on in the northern part of Colorado along that corridor — Fort Collins, Greeley, Boulder, all of those places are attractive to us.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
DENVER — Mile High City-headquartered InBank and Wiley-based Legacy Bank are merging to create an institution with $1.3 billion in assets that will serve the Front Range and northern New Mexico.
Terms of the stock and cash deal were not disclosed, but Legacy brings with it $497 million in assets.
“We are excited to announce this partnership that expands upon our commitment to serving the Colorado Front Range and northern New Mexico markets by adding new and important growth markets to InBank’s footprint,” InBankshares Corp. (OTCQX: INBC) CEO Ed Francis said in a prepared statement. “Legacy brings an experienced team of bankers and has a similar commitment to serving clients to that of InBank. The combination will further leverage our significant investment in people, commercial treasury products, and technology while helping position InBank to be the premier locally-owned commercial bank. Legacy is a great fit for us geographically, strategically, financially, and culturally. Both banks share the same values, culture, and commitment to our customers, communities, and associates, which should allow for a smooth integration.”
Legacy has branches in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Pueblo West, Cañon City, Buena Vista, Lamar and Wiley, while InBank operates a loan-production office in Boulder.
InBank has long coveted additional operations in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.
“Our primary focus right now is the [Interstate 25] corridor,” Francis told BizWest in a 2019 interview. “ … It’s going to make a lot of sense for us to take advantage of what’s going on in the northern part of Colorado along…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!