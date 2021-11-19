Lightning eMotors to supply zero-emission passenger vans for Los Angeles County

LOVELAND — Electric vehicle provider Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) has reached an agreement with RideCo to provide on-demand zero-emission passenger vans for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority.
The company said in a press statement that under the agreement, Lightning will serve as RideCo’s preferred zero-emission vehicle vendor as it manages a fleet of vehicles for the county. Lightning has already delivered several vehicles, and it’s anticipated that the initial test run of 10 vehicles will be operational by early 2022.
The vans will be a part of the Metro Micro program, which Los Angeles County launched in December 2020 to connect residents in outlying areas and traditionally underserved communities with existing fixed-route bus and train networks as well as accommodate short trips in the service zones. This project is piloting in seven zones across Los Angeles County, with one more service zone planned in December 2021.
Lightning eMotors’ vans are designed with 86 kWh of battery capacity, which can transport nine passengers and the driver with plenty of cargo space for a range of approximately 120 miles. Lightning is also providing the charging infrastructure to support the test fleet via its Lightning Energy division.
“From the outset, our goal was to introduce zero-emission vehicles into our fleet. After evaluating several potential vendors, Lightning eMotors emerged as a clear choice,” said RideCo CEO Prem Gururajan in a prepared statement. “We are excited to work with Lightning eMotors to deliver this innovative microtransit service in Los Angeles County.”
