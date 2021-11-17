Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction



Summit buys in Salt Lake

By  — 

DENVER — Summit Venture Capital Group in Denver bought The Towers on Main in Salt Lake City, a business publication in Utah said. This is Summit’s first deal in the city.

Summit and joint venture partner, Oklahoma-based Anthem Capital bought the mixed-use property for $23.3 million. It includes 174 apartments and a café. The 10-year-old complex will be renovated.

The seller was Laguna Point Properties in Orange County, Calif. The broker was Greg Barratt of Berkadia.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

DENVER — Summit Venture Capital Group in Denver bought The Towers on Main in Salt Lake City, a business publication in Utah said. This is Summit’s first deal in the city.

Summit and joint venture partner, Oklahoma-based Anthem Capital bought the mixed-use property for $23.3 million. It includes 174 apartments and a café. The 10-year-old complex will be renovated.

The seller was Laguna Point Properties in Orange County, Calif. The broker was Greg Barratt of Berkadia.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC


 