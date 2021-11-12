Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction



KG Investors buys Aurora apartment complex for $61M

By  — 

AURORA — Denver-based MGL Partners has sold a 218-unit apartment complex in Aurora.

Multi-Housing News reports that KG Investors LLC purchased the Elevate @ Peña Station property from MGL Partners for $61 million. The property is located at 17607 E. 61st Ave.

The complex was completed in 2019 and includes one, two- and three-bedroom units in five three-story buildings.


 