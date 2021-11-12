KG Investors buys Aurora apartment complex for $61M

AURORA — Denver-based MGL Partners has sold a 218-unit apartment complex in Aurora.

Sponsored Content Register today for the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference

November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending. Read More

Multi-Housing News reports that KG Investors LLC purchased the Elevate @ Peña Station property from MGL Partners for $61 million. The property is located at 17607 E. 61st Ave.

The complex was completed in 2019 and includes one, two- and three-bedroom units in five three-story buildings.