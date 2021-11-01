Bobo’s recalls almond butter bars

BOULDER — Simply Delicious Inc., which does business as Bobo’s Oat Bars, is voluntarily recalling its Bobo’s 4-Pack Almond Butter Protein Bars because they may contain peanuts.

The recall was initiated after a customer reported an allergic reaction and “it was discovered that [a] product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts on the ingredient deck,” according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration notice.

The recalled products can be identified by the 4-pack Multipack UPC:8-29262-00326-6, the individual bar UPC:8-29262-00201-6, the Master Case UPC:8-29262-00370-9, and lot code found on a stamp on the back of the bar: 1H18403L, Best By 5/15/2022. The bars are 2.2 ounces and were sold in a 4-pack.

“Consumers who have purchased the affected lot should return the product to where it was purchased to request an exchange or full refund if there is an allergy concern,” the FDA notice said. “Affected product should then be discarded in a secure place and not consumed.”

