Women’s Fund of Weld County to host Ladies Night Out event

GREELEY — The Women’s Fund of Weld County will conduct its annual Ladies Night Out event Oct. 21. The event will take place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Kress Cinema and Lounge located at 817 Eighth Ave. in Greeley.

Sponsored Content Register for Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin – David vs. Goliath: How To Win Big in Business

BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar Shave Club. Sponsored by McDonald Toyota Greeley. Read More

The Fall and Flannel theme will highlight artisan appetizers and a signature drink called The Flannel Shirt. Featured speakers for the event are 2021 Women’s Fund grantees: The Avery Center and A Woman’s Place, two organizations helping women and girls in Weld County.

Tickets cost $30 and include artisan appetizers, one cocktail and a live presentation from the grantees. Additional options to participate include the Gift Basket Grab Bag, which allows participants to purchase a gift basket, with all proceeds going to The Women’s Fund.

Tickets are limited to the first 100 requests and can be purchased by contacting a Women’s Fund Board Member, or emailing women@weldwomensfund.org. For additional information, visit www.weldwomensfund.org.