Ball Aerospace engineering director wins Women in Aerospace Leadership Award

BOULDER — Dorothy Rasco, engineering operations director at Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., the aerospace arm of Westminster-based metal-packaging manufacturer Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL), is the 2021 recipient of Leadership Award from Women in Aerospace, a Washington-based industry group..

The award, according to a Ball news release, goes to a person demonstrating exemplary leadership that enables others to succeed in the aerospace field, leadership of noteworthy contributions to the aerospace field, commitment to professional growth, and service as a role model or mentor that shows dedication to the advancement of women in aerospace.

“This award recognizes Dorothy’s multi-decade, distinguished career of accomplishments in our industry and demonstrates the incredible impact she has had on our community,” Ball vice president of engineering Mike Gazarik said in the release. “Dorothy has led tremendous change to best manage our growth during her tenure here. This speaks volumes about her qualities as a leader, mentor and colleague.”

Rasco will be presented with the award at a December ceremony in Virginia.

