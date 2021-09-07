State redistricting could mean congressional shift

Greeley and Weld County would move into a new congressional district under a proposed map from the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission, the Greeley Tribune and The NoCo Optimist reported. The draft map released Friday sets Greeley — as well as parts of Fort Collins, Evans, Windsor, Johnston, Firestone, Fort Lupton, and Thornton into District 8.

Much of this area has been in District 4, where other parts of Weld County, including Eaton, Severance, and Pierce, among others, would remain.

The report said part of the impetus for the move was greater representation for Hispanic voters.