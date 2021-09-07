Colorado bankruptcies decline 16% in August from year ago

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings declined 16% in August compared with the same period in 2020, with bankruptcy filings also declining in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.
That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. The state recorded 545 bankruptcy filings in August, down from 650 a year ago. Year to date, bankruptcy filings totaled 4,552 statewide, down 22.5% from 5,875 recorded through August 2020.
Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado:
- Boulder County recorded 16 bankruptcy filings in August, compared with 24 in August 2020. Year-to-date filings totaled 161, compared with 211 a year ago.
- Broomfield recorded four bankruptcy filings in August, compared with nine in August 2020. Year-to-date filings totaled 54, down from 76 in 2020.
- Larimer County filings totaled 23 in August, compared with 45 a year ago. Year-to-date filings totaled 222, down from 291 through August 2020.
- Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 31 in August, down from 41 recorded a year ago. Year to date, Weld County has recorded 321 bankruptcy filings, compared with 377 a year ago.
