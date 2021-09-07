Colorado bankruptcies decline 16% in August from year ago

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings declined 16% in August compared with the same period in 2020, with bankruptcy filings also declining in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. The state recorded 545 bankruptcy filings in August, down from 650 a year ago. Year to date, bankruptcy filings totaled 4,552 statewide, down 22.5% from 5,875 recorded through August 2020.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado: