Advanced metal 3D printing startup Fortius Metals raises $1.4M in pre-seed round

LOUISVILLE — Fortius Metals Inc., an advanced metal 3D printing startup, has raised $1.4 million in pre-seed funding, according to a Form D filed Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Fortius CEO Jeff Lints told BizWest the fundraiser eclipsed the company’s goal of $1 million.
Fortius, which was incorporated June 21, is a spinout of the Erie 3D printing company Elementum 3D. It will use an invention called reactive additive manufacturing to help deliver products for the aerospace, automotive and defense industries that weren’t previously possible with robotic 3D printing.
“It introduces new components into the metallurgy that dramatically improve its grain structure,” Lints said. “It’s stronger, so it allows for the fabrication of lighter products.”
Lints said Fortius is focusing on aluminum, a lightweight metal that is increasing in popularity in manufacturing.
Fortius has two employees. Lints said he is in the process of hiring engineers and looking for commercial facilities to lease. The company will immediately transition into a seed round, which Lints said he hopes will be complete by the end of 2021. About half of the funding will be used for capital equipment.
“We can advance traditional fabrication,” Lints said.
