Danone’s Wallaby Organic partners with celeb chef on culinary contest

BROOMFIELD — Danone North America Inc., a food and beverage umbrella company headquartered in Broomfield, and it’s subsidiary Wallaby Organic, are partnering with celebrity chef Antonia Lafaso on the Wallaby Culinary Dream Contest, which will award two current or former culinary school students with $15,000 each to open a restaurant, food truck or catering business.
Sponsored Content
Accepting nominations for Notable Women in Health Care
Recognizing Women in Health Care who are leading their teams through the COVID-19 crisis. Nominate them today!
Lofaso will provide mentoring to the winners.
Applicants must submit a writing sample about their culinary dreams and goals and an original recipe featuring Wallaby Organic yogurt.
“As a culinary school graduate, chef and restaurant owner, I know how hard the road to success in this industry can be,” Lofaso said in a prepared statement. “Advocating for and championing culinary students, chefs and restaurateurs — especially after 18 months of turmoil — is so near and dear to my heart, and I’m proud to do it alongside Wallaby, a like-minded brand committed to using business as a force for good.”
Details about the contest are available at www.wallabyculinarydreamcontest.com.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BROOMFIELD — Danone North America Inc., a food and beverage umbrella company headquartered in Broomfield, and it’s subsidiary Wallaby Organic, are partnering with celebrity chef Antonia Lafaso on the Wallaby Culinary Dream Contest, which will award two current or former culinary school students with $15,000 each to open a restaurant, food truck or catering business.
Sponsored Content
Do you have a high IQ?
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
Lofaso will provide mentoring to the winners.
Applicants must submit a writing sample about their culinary dreams and goals and an original recipe featuring Wallaby Organic yogurt.
“As a culinary school graduate, chef and restaurant owner, I know how hard the road to success in this industry can be,” Lofaso said in a prepared statement. “Advocating for and championing culinary students, chefs and restaurateurs — especially after 18 months of turmoil — is so near and dear to my heart, and I’m proud to do it alongside Wallaby, a like-minded brand committed to using business as a force for good.”
Details about the contest are available at www.wallabyculinarydreamcontest.com.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!