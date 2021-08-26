Danone’s Wallaby Organic partners with celeb chef on culinary contest

BROOMFIELD — Danone North America Inc., a food and beverage umbrella company headquartered in Broomfield, and it’s subsidiary Wallaby Organic, are partnering with celebrity chef Antonia Lafaso on the Wallaby Culinary Dream Contest, which will award two current or former culinary school students with $15,000 each to open a restaurant, food truck or catering business.

Sponsored Content Accepting nominations for Notable Women in Health Care

Recognizing Women in Health Care who are leading their teams through the COVID-19 crisis. Nominate them today! Read More

Lofaso will provide mentoring to the winners.

Applicants must submit a writing sample about their culinary dreams and goals and an original recipe featuring Wallaby Organic yogurt.

“As a culinary school graduate, chef and restaurant owner, I know how hard the road to success in this industry can be,” Lofaso said in a prepared statement. “Advocating for and championing culinary students, chefs and restaurateurs — especially after 18 months of turmoil — is so near and dear to my heart, and I’m proud to do it alongside Wallaby, a like-minded brand committed to using business as a force for good.”

Details about the contest are available at www.wallabyculinarydreamcontest.com.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC