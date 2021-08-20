Home » Industry News » Women in Business



General-admission tickets remain for Women of Distinction event

By  — 

BERTHOUD — The 2021 Women of Distinction event will be Thursday, Aug. 26. Tickets are still available.

The event will be 5 to 8 p.m. at the TPC Colorado golf course at Berthoud. 

Honorees, who are recognized by industry sector, will be:

  • Leading Lady — Julie Piepho, Adams Bank & Trust.
  • Banking & Finance — Nicole Staudinger, FirstBank.
  • Business & Business Services — Vallene Kailburn, Old Town Media.
  • Education — Jessica Thrasher, CSU Stormwater Center.
  • Exceptional Volunteer — Debby Baker, Community Grief Center.
  • Government, Energy & Utilities — Stacy Miller, town of Windsor.
  • Health Care — Vicki Einhellig, Good Day Pharmacy.
  • Manufacturing — Sylvia Robinson, Tolmar Inc.
  • Nonprofit — Ana Yellen, Healing Warriors Program.
  • Outstanding Mentor — Linae Warden, Northern Colorado Networking Group.
  • Real Estate & Development — Amy Rushing, Kittle Real Estate.

General-admission tickets are available to BizWest subscribers for $39.49 until the day of the event. Non-subscriber ticket prices are $49.49. On the day of the event, general admission will be $54.49.

Information about tickets and the event itself can be found here.


 