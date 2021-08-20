General-admission tickets remain for Women of Distinction event

BERTHOUD — The 2021 Women of Distinction event will be Thursday, Aug. 26. Tickets are still available.

Ten women and an outstanding mentor, who live or work in Larimer and Weld counties, will be honored for their achievements in business, philanthropic and government organizations.

The event will be 5 to 8 p.m. at the TPC Colorado golf course at Berthoud.

Honorees, who are recognized by industry sector, will be:

Leading Lady — Julie Piepho, Adams Bank & Trust.

Banking & Finance — Nicole Staudinger, FirstBank.

Business & Business Services — Vallene Kailburn, Old Town Media.

Education — Jessica Thrasher, CSU Stormwater Center.

Exceptional Volunteer — Debby Baker, Community Grief Center.

Government, Energy & Utilities — Stacy Miller, town of Windsor.

Health Care — Vicki Einhellig, Good Day Pharmacy.

Manufacturing — Sylvia Robinson, Tolmar Inc.

Nonprofit — Ana Yellen, Healing Warriors Program.

Outstanding Mentor — Linae Warden, Northern Colorado Networking Group.

Real Estate & Development — Amy Rushing, Kittle Real Estate.

General-admission tickets are available to BizWest subscribers for $39.49 until the day of the event. Non-subscriber ticket prices are $49.49. On the day of the event, general admission will be $54.49.

Information about tickets and the event itself can be found here.