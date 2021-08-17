Kite festival takes to skies on Sunday

LOVELAND — A nonprofit organization that works alongside the Loveland Housing Authority will produce the region’s first kite festival on Sunday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Aspire 3D, which connects residents of the housing authority with resources such as educational opportunities and health and wellness programs to improve quality of life, will hold the festival at Loveland Sports Park, 950 N. Boyd Lake Ave.

The free event, open to all ages, will include live entertainment, kite-flying, food trucks, interactive programs such as kite building and design workshops, professional kite demonstrations, kite history, volleyball and outdoor games.

“We are so delighted to support such a new and innovative event in Northern Colorado, but what really inspired us to be the title sponsors is the transformational work of Aspire 3D, which provides critical services to low-income residents to help break the cycle of affordable housing. The festival is also a great platform to bring our community together at such difficult times,” sponsors Loveland Ford and Nanci Garnand with Sentry Residential said in a press release.

Organizations such as the Rocky Mountain Kite Association, the Mile-High Kite Club and other experienced flyers have prepared a selection of kiters demonstrating the artistry and craftsmanship of kiting, including an appearance by Mix McGraw, the Guinness Book of World Records holder for flying the most kites at the same time.

