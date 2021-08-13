Funding Friday: Crestone Capital launches new impact fund

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

V1.VC , a Boulder-based venture capital firm focused on early-stage internet, software, consumer, financial and deep tech companies, raised $1.72 million in pooled investment fund interests.

Lafayette indoor agricultural engineering firm Urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) raised $2 million in equity through offering common stock to the shareholders of the architecture and interior design firm MJ12 Design Studio and its parent company 2WR+ Partners LLC, which Urban-gro acquired in June. Urban-gro may issue another $2 million worth of shares as earn-out consideration by the end of 2023.

Crestone Capital , a Boulder wealth management firm, launched a new pooled investment fund called Potosi Peak Impact Fund LP . The fund is raising an indefinite amount of capital. The minimum outside investment is $100,000.

BlackStar Enterprise Group Inc., (OTCMKT: BEGI) a Boulder-based merchant banking firm that specializes in providing joint venture capital to early-stage revenue blockchain companies, raised $182,500 through two promissory notes convertible into shares of common stock.

Boulder commercial real estate firm Tepuy Properties launched a $1.3 million equity funding round with a minimum investment of $25,000.

CorSanitas Inc., a Boulder-based heart health diagnostics company, raised $377,000 in equity.

