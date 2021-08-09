Editorial: Here’s what we’d like to see as Greeley, Fort Collins hire new city managers

Fort Collins city manager Darin Atteberry announced July 8 that he would resign his position after 25 years with the city, including 17 years in the top position. His last day with the city will be Aug. 20, after which he will assume a position with Elevations Credit Union.

Less than two weeks after Atteberry’s announcement, Greeley city manager Roy Otto announced that he, too, will depart his position. Otto had worked in Greeley city government for 22 years, including 16 years as city manager. Otto’s last day will be Aug. 18. He has not yet announced his plans for after his departure.

Both resignations came just nine months after Boulder’s city manager, Jane Brautigam, retired. Boulder in March hired Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde as its city manager.

Turnover in city-manager positions is not uncommon, but it is startling to have three of the region’s top positions change hands within a few months, with two resignations mere days apart.

City managers are not elected, but they wield enormous power. They are hired by city councils to oversee municipal operations and staffs, draft budgets, oversee spending, implement policy directives and more.

So, as Fort Collins and Greeley begin their searches for new leaders to take the role, here are some traits that we would like to see in the persons they hire:

Creativity. Fresh ideas are critical for any city manager to successfully implement city council directives. Although unelected, city managers can steer councils in certain directions, perhaps recommending paths to achieve a goal that councilmembers might not have considered.

Fearless. City managers should not be afraid to tell city council members that a path they’re considering is ill-advised. Oftentimes, elected officials might be overly influenced by city constituents, not thinking through the effects of a policy decision. A good city manager can help them avoid costly and damaging mistakes.

Regional cooperation. Northern Colorado has come a long way in fostering ties among communities. Most municipal leaders realize the benefits of cooperation to achieve common goals, i.e., improvements to Interstate 25. We believe that regional approaches are necessary in dealing with a wealth of other issues, such as water, affordable housing, wildfire prevention and mitigation, the economy, homelessness and on and on.

Efficiency. Greeley’s city manager oversees a staff of almost 1,000 and a budget of $332 million. Fort Collins’ city manager oversees a staff of about 1,500 and a budget of $696 million. Oversight of that magnitude requires organization, planning, ability to delegate and leadership.

A thick skin. City managers are lightning rods for criticism, taking the brunt of complaints. They can’t let it get to them.

Tact. City managers don’t survive unless they know how to deal with their bosses, including mayors, city council members and citizens.

Intellect. City managers bear enormous responsibility to ensure that taxpayer dollars are well spent, that contracts entered into with the private sector are well-thought-out and protect city interests, that costs and revenues are in line with expectations.

Beyond that, we encourage the Fort Collins and Greeley city councils to be as open with the hiring process as possible. Citizens deserve to know who finalists are, to meet them and to interview them.

It’s the least that can be expected for such critical roles.