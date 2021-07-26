Weld approves block grant for Firestone transit

FIRESTONE — The Weld County Board of Commissioners has approved an agreement to provide $90,000 to the town of Firestone for expansion of the town’s transit services.

The money is the first of three subrecipient agreements for Community Development Block Grant projects in the county.

“Approval of this subrecipient agreement between the county and town of Firestone is an important step in the CDBG process,” Commissioner Chair Steve Moreno said in a press release. “It identifies the scope of the project, reimbursement process and requirements the town must follow.”

The money will help Firestone expand its Via Transit Service from three days to five per week and six hours to seven hours daily. The service provides transit to doctor’s appointments, health clinics and training located in surrounding communities for Firestone residents who are disabled, older than 60 years old and of low- to moderate-income. About 332 households are projected to be served annually, and this project could help even more residents.

“This service has already helped Firestone residents tremendously so they can travel back and forth to appointments and work,” said Paula Mehle, Firestone Director of Economic Development and Project Manager for the Via Transit Service project.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC