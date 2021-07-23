Naropa sells Snow Lion Apartments for $9.4M

BOULDER — Naropa University offloaded the Snow Lion Apartments community at 1900 Goss St. in Boulder this month to a local residential real estate company.
The buyer, 1900 Goss St. LLC, bought the property for $9.4 million, Boulder County real estate records show. That entity is registered to the Pearl Street address of Latitude 40 Inc.
The complex, which totals more than 24,000 square feet, features 38 one- and two-bedroom rental units.
Built in 1973, the complex last sold in 2005 for $3.2 million.
Snow Lion is just a few blocks from Naropa’s Boulder campus and has served as off-campus student housing.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — Naropa University offloaded the Snow Lion Apartments community at 1900 Goss St. in Boulder this month to a local residential real estate company.
The buyer, 1900 Goss St. LLC, bought the property for $9.4 million, Boulder County real estate records show. That entity is registered to the Pearl Street address of Latitude 40 Inc.
The complex, which totals more than 24,000 square feet, features 38 one- and two-bedroom rental units.
Built in 1973, the complex last sold in 2005 for $3.2 million.
Snow Lion is just a few blocks from Naropa’s Boulder campus and has served as off-campus student housing.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!