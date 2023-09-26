Watershed School buys Spine Road offices

BOULDER — A Boulder alternative school recently scooped up a Spine Road office space that was formerly home to a popular indoor-gardening systems producer.

Watershed School Inc. paid just over $4.82 million in late August for the offices at 5405 Spine Road, Boulder County real estate records show. The property, according to archival marketing materials, totals about 14,600 square feet and was built in 1982.

Instead of emphasizing rote memorization, the private Watershed School on Alpine Avenue focuses on experiential learning and extends the classroom for sixth- through 12th graders into the community. In the process, students learn how to think critically and how to solve real-life problems.

The seller of the property, according to real estate records, was Spinebarrel LLC, a holding company controlled by The Colorado Group principal and broker Neil Littmann.

The Spine Road offices were, until recently, occupied by AeroGrow International Inc., which was acquired in full in 2020 by then-majority owner Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (NYSE: SMG).