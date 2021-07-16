Innosphere, Estes Park EDC launch biz accelerator

ESTES PARK — A business accelerator program led by Innosphere Ventures, the Estes Park Economic Development Council and the Larimer Small Business Development Council is now accepting applications.

Business Accelerator Program of Estes, or B.A.S.E., as the project is known, provides hands-on training and resources for Estes startups. The program will offer different topics every month from October through March and help businesses come up with business plans for each topic.

