Meet NoCo’s newest pro sports team: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC

WINDSOR — Northern Colorado’s new professional soccer team now has a name: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC.

Leadership for the team, which will join the Northern Colorado Owlz Pioneer League professional baseball team in playing at the Future Legends Sports Complex being built in Windsor, unveiled the name and branding Tuesday.

The Hailstorm crest was developed by soccer brand designer Christopher Payne, the team said. Team colors are navy, tan, gray and white.

Hailstorm will play in the USL League One as an expansion team.

“It’s a very exciting day for the Northern Colorado soccer community,” said USL president Jake Edwards. “Now that Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC has a name and a visual identity, the community can really start to get excited about their team and how it continues to take shape in preparation for its first season in 2022.”

Future Legends developers have their work cut out for them to get the facility completed before the 2022 season.

Construction at the 118-acre site at 801 Diamond Valley Drive, which will include youth fields and a hotel, was stalled for the past eight months after the U.S. Department of Agriculture informed the developer that a portion of the Consolidated Law Ditch may have been diverted onto the Future Legends site in the 1950s or 1960s, California-based developer and Future Legends founder Jeff Katofsky told BizWest last month.

Katofky said the agency pulled its stop-work order in May after determining that the project will not impact any historical sites and the developer is ramping back up to resume construction.

Despite the stoppage, Katofsky said he’s determined to deliver the project in time for the Owlz and Hailstorm to host games in 2022, although the hotel component of the complex may be completed later than expected.

