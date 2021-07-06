Boston investor buys Pearl East Business Park for $190M

BOULDER — A little more than two years after the Pearl East Business Park was scooped up by a Goldman Sachs-affiliated investment group, the 11-building portfolio has again sold, this time to Boston-based investment outfit Beacon Capital Partners.
Sponsored Content
Book your ad in an award-winning publication
Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded First Place - Best Advertising Special Section by the Colorado Press Association. This summer, be a part of this award-winning publication!
Beacon Capital Partners, using holding company BCSP Pearl East Property LLC, paid $190 million for the 485,000-square-foot campus previously owned by Western Office Portfolio Property Owner LLC, an entity led by Broad Street Principal Investments LLC.
That’s a $40 million return on Broad Street’s 2019 investment.
The owner before Broad Street, Unico Investment Group LLC, also maintained a stake in the portfolio.
Unico bought Pearl East for $85 million in January 2015 from W.W. Reynolds Cos. — part of a larger deal in which Unico bought up 1.5-million square feet of W.W. Reynolds’ office space in Boulder and Fort Collins.
Similarly, Broad Street Principal Investments took over the office park as part of a larger portfolio deal involving 27 properties and $710 million.
Beacon has been on a buying streak in the region of late. The investor bought The Circa office building at 1615 Platte St. in Denver late last month for $60 million, according to a BusinessDen report.
The Circa was one of the buildings taken over by Broad Street in its $710 million Unico deal.
BOULDER — A little more than two years after the Pearl East Business Park was scooped up by a Goldman Sachs-affiliated investment group, the 11-building portfolio has again sold, this time to Boston-based investment outfit Beacon Capital Partners.
Beacon Capital Partners, using holding company BCSP Pearl East Property LLC, paid $190 million for the 485,000-square-foot campus previously owned by Western Office Portfolio Property Owner LLC, an entity led by Broad Street Principal Investments LLC.
That’s a $40 million return on Broad Street’s 2019 investment.
The owner before Broad Street, Unico Investment Group LLC, also maintained a stake in the portfolio.
Unico bought Pearl East for $85 million in January 2015 from W.W. Reynolds Cos. — part of a larger deal in which Unico bought up 1.5-million square feet of W.W. Reynolds’ office space in Boulder and Fort Collins.
Similarly, Broad Street Principal Investments took over the office park as part of a larger portfolio deal involving 27 properties and $710 million.
Beacon has been on a buying streak in the region of late. The investor bought The Circa office building at 1615 Platte St. in Denver late last month for $60 million, according to a BusinessDen report.
The Circa was one of the buildings taken over by Broad Street in its $710 million Unico deal.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!