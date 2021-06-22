CarLotz opening Denver dealership

DENVER — CarLotz (Nasdaq: LOTZ), a consignment-based used car seller that went public earlier this year, is opening a Denver dealership, according to the Denver Post.

The new location at 8120 W. Tufts Ave. will open later this summer.