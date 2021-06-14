Home » Region » Weekly BV



Urban-gro to be listed on Russell 2000

By  — 

LAFAYETTE — Environmental engineering company urban-gro Inc. (NYSE: UGRO) will be listed on the small-cap stock index Russell 2000 beginning June 25, according to documents filed Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Urban-gro also announced the departure of board member Lance Galey and the addition of two new board members, Anita Britt and David Hsu. Britt is also a member of the board at Smith & Brands Inc. (NYSE: SWBI). Hsu previously served as chief operating officer for global cannabis company The Cronos Group. 

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

LAFAYETTE — Environmental engineering company urban-gro Inc. (NYSE: UGRO) will be listed on the small-cap stock index Russell 2000 beginning June 25, according to documents filed Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Urban-gro also announced the departure of board member Lance Galey and the addition of two new board members, Anita Britt and David Hsu. Britt is also a member of the board at Smith & Brands Inc. (NYSE: SWBI). Hsu previously served as chief operating officer for global cannabis company The Cronos Group. 

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC


 