Broomfield leaders to review plans for large flex project

BROOMFIELD — The Broomfield City Council is set to hold a conceptual review hearing Tuesday for plans to build 507,000 square feet of flex-industrial space near the Arista development.

The plans put forth by Las Vegas-based developer LaPour Partners Inc. on behalf of property owners John Johns, David Johns and Darrell Johns call for a five-building campus on about 35 acres along Wadsworth Parkway.

“The proposal would allow for a range of economic users, such as light production and assembly, office, commercial, innovative/tech offices, or logistic users,” a Broomfield planning memo said. “As an example, the buildings are of a similar design to those occupied by Swisslog Healthcare and MKS Instruments, located along Main Street. In other sites throughout the area, these building types are home to key logistic firms, light manufacturing and production, warehousing, and/or shared office/innovation business centers.”

No specific tenants have been identified, and the project will be built out in phases dependent on market conditions, according to city documents.

“Modern business parks and warehouse facilities are desirable to more sophisticated corporate users. These companies are increasingly combining executive office, design and engineering, along with production warehousing and e-commerce. The rising focus on integrated logistics supply chains and seamless customer experiences are resulting in overlap of retail, office, and industrial uses; previously distinctive and separate uses are now more often combined and integrated,” according to a memo from Norris Design Inc., the project’s planning firm.

In addition to the flex-industrial project, Broomfield leaders will review conceptual plans for a mixed-use development with residential, flex-industrial and limited retail/dining users just west of Interstate 25 and The Ridge at Broomfield townhome community south of West 120th Avenue.

The City Council study session and concept-review meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

