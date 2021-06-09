Boulder County Restaurant week returning for 10 days in October

BOULDER — Boulder County Restaurant Week is coming back for its 16th year and is set to run from Oct. 8 through Oct. 17.

The event is expected to include a roster of at least 50 local restaurants, according to a news release from organizer First Bite.

Participating restaurants will offer a mix of dine-in, take-out and delivery specials priced at $29, $39 and $49 per person.

New this year is First Bite Brunch, during which restaurants will offer unique prix fixe menus during Restaurant Week’s first weekend.

The event will also feature Give Back Tuesday, an opportunity for diners to raise funds for local nonprofit organizations.

Participating restaurants will be announced later this summer.