ColdQuanta joins IBM working group for quantum-computing startups, research

BOULDER — ColdQuanta Inc. has joined a consortium of businesses and academic researchers with the International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) Quantum Network.
In a statement, the Boulder company said it will integrate its existing products within Qiskit, an open-source development platform sponsored by IBM that allows developers to build control systems for quantum-computing hardware.
The Quantum Network counts more than 140 entities spanning major corporations, startups and academic researchers to apply quantum computing to practical issues.
The partnership will also allow developers to write build-to-suit programs for “Hilbert,” the working name for ColdQuanta’s first commercial product. Hilbert is a planned 100-qubit quantum computer expected to go on sale in the second half of 2021.
A qubit, or quantum bit, is the base unit of a quantum computer and comparable to a bit in a traditional computer. While a bit is a binary representation of data such as 1 or 0, or on or off, a quantum bit can represent any proportion of either end of the binary scale and process problems at a speed and scale considered nigh-impossible by traditional computing standards.
ColdQuanta’s “cold atom” method attempts to achieve stable qubit activity by freezing atoms to near-absolute zero, where they produce minimal vibrations.
The company most recently raised $20 million in bridge financing as it continues to build a Series B round that will likely pass more than $100 million in size.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — ColdQuanta Inc. has joined a consortium of businesses and academic researchers with the International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) Quantum Network.
In a statement, the Boulder company said it will integrate its existing products within Qiskit, an open-source development platform sponsored by IBM that allows developers to build control systems for quantum-computing hardware.
The Quantum Network counts more than 140 entities spanning major corporations, startups and academic researchers to apply quantum computing to practical issues.
The partnership will also allow developers to write build-to-suit programs for “Hilbert,” the working name for ColdQuanta’s first commercial product. Hilbert is a planned 100-qubit quantum computer expected to go on sale in the second half of 2021.
A qubit, or quantum bit, is the base unit of a quantum computer and comparable to a bit in a traditional computer. While a bit is a binary representation of data such as 1 or 0, or on or off, a quantum bit can represent any proportion of either end of the binary scale and process problems at a speed and scale considered nigh-impossible by traditional computing standards.
ColdQuanta’s “cold atom” method attempts to achieve stable qubit activity by freezing atoms to near-absolute zero, where they produce minimal vibrations.
The company most recently raised $20 million in bridge financing as it continues to build a Series B round that will likely pass more than $100 million in size.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.