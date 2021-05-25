Meat-alternative startup Meati signs lease for major production facility in Thornton, raises $18M

BOULDER and THORNTON — Meati Foods has signed a lease to take 76,500 square feet in a new Thornton industrial building to scale up its production of plant-based meat products, and raised $18 million in loans to finance the expansion.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents Mercury 100
Recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in the Boulder Valley & Northern Colorado. Registration is open!
Meati, which is registered as Emergy Inc. and went by that name before rebranding last summer, will occupy two-thirds of the 114,700-square-foot building at 14831 Washington St., according to a statement from broker Cushman & Wakefield. The building was delivered in 2020.
Emergy was founded in Chicago under a U.S. Department of Energy grant but relocated to Boulder since co-founders Tyler Huggins and Justin Whiteley both received their doctorates at the University of Colorado Boulder.
The company is following the concept of using fungi to mimic the flavor and texture of meat first pioneered to commercial scale by Beyond Meat Inc. (Nasdaq: BYND) and Impossible Foods Inc.
However, Meati is aiming to develop processes that replicate whole cuts of meat, such as chicken breast and cuts of steak, instead of the ground texture that larger alternative-meat producers use.
During a previous interview, Higgins and Whiteley said the company’s goal is to take its concept of producing the meat alternative in brewery-like vats and eventually scale up to make a macro-brewery in the style of a Anheuser-Busch site.
In a separate announcement, Meati said it raised $18 million in debt financing to fund the expansion as part of its plans to produce more than a million pounds of its fungi-based meat products annually.
At scale, the company claims it will be able to produce the equivalent of 2,400 head of cattle every 24 hours and reach price parity with traditional meat products.
“Our one-of-a-kind production process is nearly perfected, and now the challenge is making whole cut mycelium-based meats at the scale required to make Meati available to people across the country,” Meati Vice President of Finance Tim Thomson said in a statement.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER and THORNTON — Meati Foods has signed a lease to take 76,500 square feet in a new Thornton industrial building to scale up its production of plant-based meat products, and raised $18 million in loans to finance the expansion.
Meati, which is registered as Emergy Inc. and went by that name before rebranding last summer, will occupy two-thirds of the 114,700-square-foot building at 14831 Washington St., according to a statement from broker Cushman & Wakefield. The building was delivered in 2020.
Emergy was founded in Chicago under a U.S. Department of Energy grant but relocated to Boulder since co-founders Tyler Huggins and Justin Whiteley both received their doctorates at the University of Colorado Boulder.
The company is following the concept of using fungi to mimic the flavor and texture of meat first pioneered to commercial scale by Beyond Meat Inc. (Nasdaq: BYND) and Impossible Foods Inc.
However, Meati is aiming to develop processes that replicate whole cuts of meat, such as chicken breast and cuts of steak, instead of the ground texture that larger alternative-meat producers use.
During a previous interview, Higgins and Whiteley said the company’s goal is to take its concept of producing the meat alternative in brewery-like vats and eventually scale up to make a macro-brewery in the style of a Anheuser-Busch site.
In a separate announcement, Meati said it raised $18 million in debt financing to fund the expansion as part of its plans to produce more than a million pounds of its fungi-based meat products annually.
At scale, the company…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.