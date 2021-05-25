Boulder health-tech startup Artifact Health acquired by Texas company

BOULDER — Artifact Health Inc., a Boulder-based startup focused on improving connections between doctors and hospital documenters, has been acquired by Iodine Software Inc.
In a statement, the Austin, Texas-based Iodine said it will integrate Artifact’s platform into its broader portfolio of tools to automate the process of documenting clinical events to improve patient outcomes and ensure that providers are properly reimbursed.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Artifact’s platform allows doctors to respond to questions about patient documentation from their mobile devices in a platform that complies with patient-confidentiality rules and integrates with major health record-keeping systems. It claims to be used by more than 80,000 health-care providers at more than 200 hospitals.
Artifact counts 15 employees spread mainly between Boulder and the Boston area, according to data from LinkedIn. Two are located in Boulder, with several others in Denver.
Marisa MacClary, the CEO and co-founder of Artifact, will join Iodine as an executive vice president overseeing the Artifact platform development.
