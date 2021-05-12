Tesla facility in Loveland likely to open in July, new owner says

LOVELAND — A commercial real estate manager in Miami acquired the former Davidson-Gebhardt Chevrolet dealership in central Loveland late last week for just more than $10.44 million as the site moves toward reopening as a maintenance facility for vehicles made by Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA).
Sponsored Content
Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses
Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
Miami Spaces LLC president Steve Rhodes acquired the property at 1604 N. Lincoln Ave. through a subsidiary company in a deal that closed May 4, according to Larimer County property records. The seller was Drake Real Estate Services LLC, a retail developer based in Denver.
The sale amounted to a premium of more than $8.61 million over the county’s last value estimate of more than $1.82 million.
In text messages, Rhodes said he purchased the property to lease to Tesla, which expects to open the location by July.
BizWest first reported Tesla’s interest in Loveland in March, when the company applied for permits to install signage and renovate the dealership. A city aide told BizWest that Tesla would not be selling cars out of the location but rather use it for vehicle repairs.
Tesla did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
LOVELAND — A commercial real estate manager in Miami acquired the former Davidson-Gebhardt Chevrolet dealership in central Loveland late last week for just more than $10.44 million as the site moves toward reopening as a maintenance facility for vehicles made by Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA).
Miami Spaces LLC president Steve Rhodes acquired the property at 1604 N. Lincoln Ave. through a subsidiary company in a deal that closed May 4, according to Larimer County property records. The seller was Drake Real Estate Services LLC, a retail developer based in Denver.
The sale amounted to a premium of more than $8.61 million over the county’s last value estimate of more than $1.82 million.
In text messages, Rhodes said he purchased the property to lease to Tesla, which expects to open the location by July.
BizWest first reported Tesla’s interest in Loveland in March, when the company applied for permits to install signage and renovate the dealership. A city aide told BizWest that Tesla would not be selling cars out of the location but rather use it for vehicle repairs.
Tesla did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.