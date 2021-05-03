Stateless adds Allshouse to its board

BizWest Staff

BOULDER — Stateless Inc., a cloud computing connectivity company, has named software technology executive Catherine Allshouse to its board of directors.

Stateless connects data between cloud services such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure with a client’s in-house servers through its Luxon platform. Its clients are mainly managed cloud service providers for large institutions.

“The founders of Stateless have a disruptive vision to make hybrid and multi-cloud data workflows for the enterprise as simple as point and click,” Allshouse, global chief information officer and head of operations for Veeva Systems, said in a written statement.

“I’m honored to join the board and share my experience in the enterprise IT space during this exciting time at Stateless. It is on track to accelerate the art of data science from a networking perspective in the same way that Snowflake has accelerated through storage.”

Allshouse has more than 30 years of business operations experience in the software, cloud and technology industries. In her current role, she leads the internal and external operations for the $1 billion enterprise software cloud SaaS business serving life sciences and other regulated verticals. Prior to Veeva Systems, Allshouse held senior technology roles at KnowledgeWorks, the Kroger Co. and PeopleSoft.

“Businesses are on a cloud transformation journey where they need to connect data pipelines across different clouds and networks, and bottlenecks are now happening in the network,” Allshouse said. “Stateless removes the network design bottlenecks and lets organizations strategically focus on accelerating data science and growth rather than weekly support tickets from the development and data teams.”

“It’s with great honor that we welcome Catherine to the Stateless board,” said Murad Kablan, Stateless CEO. “Her expertise, experience and guidance will be invaluable as we accelerate our growth and the technological evolutions of our ground-breaking data transport solution.”

