New weekly unemployment claims in state rise to 14,018 as federal programs restart

DENVER — An additional 14,018 people filed for traditional unemployment benefits in the week ending Feb. 6, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday, marking a sharp rise of 3,029 from the week prior.
A total of 72,507 state residents were on continuing benefits in the week of Jan. 30, a sharp decline of 2,357 from the week before.
The department also began processing claims for two federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs this week that were backdated from Dec. 27 to Jan. 30, processing a total of 278,384 claims from 75,415 state residents sent in during that period.
Nationwide, the U.S. Labor Department said 793,000 Americans filed for first-time benefits in the period, a decrease of 19,000 from the week prior.
