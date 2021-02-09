BizWest Podcast, February 9, 2021: How Lafayette reconciled with an apartment named after the city’s founder – and her racist descendants

In January, the Lafayette City Council approved a deal to offer a delay in fee payments by a local developer who agreed to rename a new apartment building downtown after initially naming it after the city’s founder Mary Miller. That came after months of petitioning from local residents who were against indirectly honoring Mary Miller’s grandsons, who participated in the Ku Klux Klan’s period of dominance in the city in the early 20th century.

Doug Connaroe, a Lafayette resident, historian and former newspaper publisher, talks about why he helped draft the petition to rename the Miller and what private businesses owe in the renewed effort across the country to remove honors from those who supported racism in American life.