Nike shutters Loveland outlet store as it prepares Fort Collins opening

LOVELAND and FORT COLLINS — Sports clothing giant Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has moved out of the Outlets at Loveland as it prepares to launch a store in the Front Range Village shopping center in east Fort Collins.

The storefront at 5704 McWhinney Blvd. in Loveland emptied at some point in the last several weeks, while the brand’s store at 2720 Council Tree Ave. #101 is scheduled to open next Thursday. Both stores are factory outlets offering past-season wares at lower prices.

The move is another blow to the struggling outdoor mall, which BizWest estimates has an occupancy rate of just under 38% between all 79 of its spaces. While brands such as mattress store Innomax and clothing brands Levi Strauss and Co. (NYSE: LEVI) and Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) are still in the mall, other anchor tenants such as DressBarn and Ann Taylor have closed in recent months.

A representative for the outlet mall and Nike did not respond to requests for comment Monday.

