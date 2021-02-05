Funding Friday: More investment-firm disclosures, $9.9M for biodiagnostics

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources.

Notable rounds this week:

Boulder investment firm Crestone Capital LLC made more annual disclosures for some of its funds, including an additional amount of just less than $5.43 million in its Pagoda Peak Emerging Markets Fund LP and an additional $23.43 million in its Kenosha Credit Opportunities Fund LP. All of those disclosures were made to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The firm also launched its seventh iteration of the Arapaho Peak Real Estate Fund on Monday.

LightDeck Diagnostics raised $9.9 million in a new round, according to an SEC disclosure. The company, which develops systems for rapidly diagnosing diseases in a patient’s blood or urine sample, has so far raised approximately $45.75 million over its lifetime.

Other rounds (Source: SEC)

Feb. 5: uNiFund Capital LP, Boulder, indefinite round opened.

Feb. 4: Blackstar Enterprise Group Inc., Boulder, $220,000 raised through convertible promissory note.

Feb. 3: AquaHydrex Inc., Louisville, $19,591 raised out of $500,000 goal.

Feb. 2: Flashback Technologies Inc., Louisville, $350,000 raised out of $2.2 million goal.