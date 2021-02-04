Ziggi’s Coffee to build new HQ in Mead

LONGMONT and MEAD — Fast-growing Northern Colorado coffee franchise Ziggi’s Coffee will move its corporate headquarters from Longmont to Mead, the company said Thursday in a news release.

The new space will be located at the corner of Third Street and Welker Avenue. The building will be three stories and 10,350 square feet. It will include the new headquarters, an on-site training facility, a rooftop deck, and fully functional Ziggi’s Coffee cafe with a drive-through.The training facility will be used to help new franchisees learn in hands-on and classroom settings.

“It is an amazing opportunity to build our new headquarters in the Northern Colorado region, which has been our home-base since we started Ziggi’s Coffee more than 17 years ago,” Ziggi’s co-founder and president Brandon Knudsen said in a prepared statement. “This community has witnessed our growth over the years and supported us every step of the way. With its strong sense of community and support for local businesses like ours, we are honored to be part of Mead and the Northern Colorado area.”

Ziggi’s has grown rapidly from its original location at 400 Main St. in Longmont, which opened in 2004. The company has 29 locations nationwide in Colorado, California, Arizona, Iowa and Oklahoma, with 54 franchise locations in development. In 2020, it made the Inc. 5000 list of the country’s fastest-growing private companies.

“This will expand our resources beyond what we imagined possible when we began this business in 2004,” Knudsen said. “With the amount of growth we have experienced over the past couple of years, we knew it was time to create a space that will serve multiple purposes and become more than just an office space; it truly is going to be game changing from a training standpoint.”