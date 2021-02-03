Restore Hyper Wellness to open Boulder outpost

BOULDER — Restore Hyper Wellness + Cryotherapy, an Austin, Texas-based chain of businesses that offer cryotherapy and IV therapy services to help treat pain and improve recovery, is opening a new location in Boulder.
The company, a trade name registered to Mile High Hyper Wellness LLC, operates a Denver-area location in Highlands Ranch and plans two more in Denver’s Cherry Creek and Rosedale neighborhoods.
“We are excited to be expanding our presence in the Denver area in our mission to make our wellness services accessible and affordable for all,” Restore CEO Jim Donnelly said in a prepared statement. “We are working to bring a new focus to overall wellness and how individuals can take control of their own wellness.”
The Boulder location will be at 2835 Pearl St. and is expected to officially open in May of this year.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
