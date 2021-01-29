Sherpani launches ocean-centric nonprofit group

BOULDER — Sherpani Inc., a Boulder-based women’s accessories maker, recently formed the Blue Verve Project nonprofit organization to help eliminate ocean plastic pollution.

Sustainability expert Erica Bishop will lead the group as Blue Verve’s program coordinator, according to a Sherpani news release.

“I’m thrilled at the opportunity to add a fresh voice to the growing global movement to address ocean plastic pollution. Blue Verve Project is uniquely poised to promote innovative solutions and raise awareness among a broader audience,” Bishop said in the release. “With Sherpani’s long-standing commitment to the environment behind us, Blue Verve Project will be able to grow more quickly and reach farther.”

Since launching in September, Blue Verve Project has organized a local upstream creek cleanup, initiated an awareness campaign, and is planning to support global waste management efforts in 2021, the release said.

