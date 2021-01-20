The Miller apartments to renamed The Mira

LAFAYETTE — The apartment complex in Lafayette’s City Center project formerly known as The Miller has been rebranded as The Mira.

Boulder-based Rubicon Development LLC announced the name change this week after locals spent the last few months arguing that the name promotes the racist history associated with family members of Lafayette founder and The Miller apartment’s namesake Mary Miller.

Rubicon agreed to a deferment in paying building fees and associated interest until 2022 in exchange for renaming the housing complex at 235 South Boulder Road.

“In light of historic information presented, the decision to transition was clear,” Robert Haas with Rubicon said in a prepared statement. “The development team thoughtfully worked to transition towards a new brand that addresses the concerns raised.”

